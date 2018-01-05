CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP) CEO Scott M. Prochazka Sells 1,000 Shares

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total transaction of $28,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Scott M. Prochazka also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

On Friday, December 1st, Scott M. Prochazka sold 1,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $29,390.00.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP) traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.99. 4,774,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,548,900. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.63 and a 1 year high of $30.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $12,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.62.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. CenterPoint Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is presently 77.54%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Guggenheim cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, September 11th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNP. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $678,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 196.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 61,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 40,976 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 145,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 29,740 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 160.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 84,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 52,078 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 65,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP) CEO Scott M. Prochazka Sells 1,000 Shares” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/05/centerpoint-energy-inc-cnp-ceo-scott-m-prochazka-sells-1000-shares.html.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates electric transmission and distribution facilities, and natural gas distribution facilities. The Electric Transmission & Distribution segment provides electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers.

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.