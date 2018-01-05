Caterpillar (CAT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $161.14

Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $161.14 and last traded at $161.02, with a volume of 1813178 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $159.44.

CAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Vetr cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.53 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Caterpillar from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.02.

The stock has a market cap of $95,860.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 2.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 216.67%.

In other Caterpillar news, CFO Bradley M. Halverson sold 17,210 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.33, for a total value of $2,363,449.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,096.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas A. Pellette sold 24,547 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.69, for a total value of $3,330,782.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,989 shares of company stock valued at $7,235,850. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 4,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 3,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 68.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Company Profile

