Carlisle Companies (CSL) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Carlisle Companies Incorporated is a diversified, global portfolio of niche brands and businesses with highly engineered and high margin products. Carlisle is committed to generating superior shareholder returns by combining a unique management style of decentralization, entrepreneurial spirit, active M&A, and a balanced approach to capital deployment, all with a culture of continuous improvement as embodied in the Carlisle Operating System. Carlisle’s markets include: commercial roofing, agriculture, mining, construction, aerospace, defense, foodservice, healthcare, sanitary maintenance, transportation, industrial, protective coating and auto refinishing. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, Carlisle Brake & Friction, and Carlisle FoodService Products. Carlisle remains committed to the core philosophies of Decentralization, Diversification, Continuous Improvement and an Entrepreneurial Culture. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CSL. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. FBR & Co reiterated a buy rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carlisle Companies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $123.25.

Shares of Carlisle Companies ( CSL ) traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.14. 302,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,567. The firm has a market cap of $7,321.22, a PE ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.88. Carlisle Companies has a fifty-two week low of $92.09 and a fifty-two week high of $119.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. equities analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $256,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,008,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,277,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $120,202,000 after buying an additional 383,088 shares in the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 15,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,929,000. Institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated is a manufacturing company. The Company designs, manufactures and markets a range of products that serve a range of markets, including commercial roofing, energy, agriculture, mining, construction, aerospace and defense electronics, medical technology, transportation, general industrial, protective coatings, wood, auto refinishing, foodservice, and healthcare and sanitary maintenance.

