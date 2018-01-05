Carbonite, Inc. (CARB) Receives $27.71 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.71.
CARB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Carbonite in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Carbonite in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Carbonite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Carbonite in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.
Shares of Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $25.60. 193,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,450. The firm has a market capitalization of $716.85, a P/E ratio of -213.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.37. Carbonite has a fifty-two week low of $15.30 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.
In other Carbonite news, SVP Paul S. Mellinger sold 7,500 shares of Carbonite stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $165,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony Folger sold 7,992 shares of Carbonite stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $187,412.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,864 shares of company stock valued at $862,479. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARB. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Carbonite by 33.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 6,810 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Carbonite by 12.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 202,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 21,623 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Carbonite by 19.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Carbonite by 22.8% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 29,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Airain ltd boosted its position in shares of Carbonite by 26.2% in the second quarter. Airain ltd now owns 16,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Carbonite Company Profile
Carbonite, Inc provides data protection solutions, including cloud, hybrid and on-premise backup and restore, disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS) and e-mail archiving. The Company’s solutions provide enterprise-grade data protection and recovery capabilities to its customers. The Company’s small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) plans include Carbonite Computer Backup; Carbonite Server Backup, such as Carbonite Office Power and Carbonite Office Ultimate; EVault Cloud Backup; DRaaS, and e-mail archiving.
