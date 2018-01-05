Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) Director Bradford H. Warner Sells 3,000 Shares

Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) Director Bradford H. Warner sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $298,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,085 shares in the company, valued at $5,279,834.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,149,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,045,433. Capital One Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $76.05 and a twelve month high of $102.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $48,930.00, a PE ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.28.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.27. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. South State Corp grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. South State Corp now owns 65,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,408,000 after acquiring an additional 5,510 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 187,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,525,000 after acquiring an additional 77,861 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,635,000. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 43,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNA Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 31,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 5,427 shares in the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation is a diversified financial services holding company. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, offers a range of financial products and services to consumers, small businesses and commercial clients through branches, the Internet and other distribution channels. The Company’s segments include Credit Card, Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking and Other.

