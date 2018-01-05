Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.15), Briefing.com reports. Cal-Maine Foods had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $361.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Cal-Maine Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) traded down $3.00 on Friday, reaching $40.80. 1,307,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,525. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,980.00, a PE ratio of -33.17 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cal-Maine Foods has a twelve month low of $33.40 and a twelve month high of $50.40.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

CALM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/05/cal-maine-foods-calm-announces-earnings-results-misses-estimates-by-0-15-eps.html.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc is a producer and marketer of shell eggs in the United States. The Company operates through the segment of production, grading, packaging, marketing and distribution of shell eggs. It offers shell eggs, including specialty and non-specialty eggs. It classifies cage free, organic and brown eggs as specialty products.

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.