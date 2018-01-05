Brokers Set Expectations for MB Financial Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (MBFI)

MB Financial Inc (NASDAQ:MBFI) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of MB Financial in a research note issued on Thursday. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $3.42 per share for the year.

MB Financial (NASDAQ:MBFI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $252.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.15 million. MB Financial had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 8.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share.

MBFI has been the subject of several other reports. SunTrust Banks set a $48.00 price objective on shares of MB Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of MB Financial in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of MB Financial in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.13.

Shares of MB Financial (NASDAQ MBFI) traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.43. 345,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,833. MB Financial has a 1-year low of $38.28 and a 1-year high of $47.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,722.38, a PE ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MBFI. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MB Financial by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 399,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,597,000 after buying an additional 48,252 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of MB Financial by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 61,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,728,000 after buying an additional 14,962 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of MB Financial by 195.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 156,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,878,000 after buying an additional 103,290 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of MB Financial by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of MB Financial by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jill E. York sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $223,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 65,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,178. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark A. Heckler sold 13,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total transaction of $638,435.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,554,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. MB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

About MB Financial

MB Financial, Inc (MB Financial) is a financial holding company. The Company’s segments include banking, leasing and mortgage banking. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s primary market was the Chicago metropolitan area, in which the Company operated 95 banking offices through its bank subsidiary, MB Financial Bank, N.A.

