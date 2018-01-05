Brokerages Set Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (RARE) Price Target at $72.57

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.57.
RARE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Sunday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.
Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE) traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.81. 390,631 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,225. The company has a market cap of $2,142.66, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.83. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $43.14 and a 12-month high of $91.35.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,739,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Guardian Trust Co. lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Co. now owns 521,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,750,000 after buying an additional 8,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.
About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of products for the treatment of genetic diseases. Its clinical-stage pipeline consists of two product categories: biologics (including a monoclonal antibody and an enzyme replacement therapy), and small-molecule substrate replacement therapies.
