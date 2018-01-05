Brokerages Set Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (RARE) Price Target at $72.57

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.57.

RARE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Sunday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE) traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.81. 390,631 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,225. The company has a market cap of $2,142.66, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.83. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $43.14 and a 12-month high of $91.35.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.87). The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.02 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.64) EPS. analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,739,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Guardian Trust Co. lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Co. now owns 521,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,750,000 after buying an additional 8,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of products for the treatment of genetic diseases. Its clinical-stage pipeline consists of two product categories: biologics (including a monoclonal antibody and an enzyme replacement therapy), and small-molecule substrate replacement therapies.

