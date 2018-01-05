Brokerages Set TELUS Corporation (TU) Target Price at $46.17

Shares of TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.17.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on TU. Bank of America began coverage on shares of TELUS in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TELUS from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of TELUS from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of TELUS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of TELUS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.
TELUS (NYSE TU) traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.02. 447,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,900. The firm has a market capitalization of $22,502.92, a PE ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.92. TELUS has a 12 month low of $31.28 and a 12 month high of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.48.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TU. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 237.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,782 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of TELUS in the third quarter worth $208,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 38.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,544 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 3.6% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,840 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of TELUS in the second quarter worth $264,000. 51.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TELUS Company Profile
TELUS Corporation (TELUS) is a telecommunications company. The Company provides a range of telecommunications services and products, including wireless and wireline voice and data. Its data services include Internet protocol (IP), television (TV), hosting, managed information technology and cloud-based services, and certain healthcare solutions.
