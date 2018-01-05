Brokerages Set Ivanhoe Mines Ltd (IVN) Price Target at $6.54

Shares of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd (TSE:IVN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$6.54.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IVN shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$6.50 to C$7.75 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. CIBC lifted their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a C$7.50 target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

In other Ivanhoe Mines news, Director Setha Patricia Makhesha sold 40,000 shares of Ivanhoe Mines stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.13, for a total value of C$165,200.00.

Ivanhoe Mines ( TSE IVN ) traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$4.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 542,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,161. The firm has a market cap of $3,310.00, a P/E ratio of -70.50 and a beta of 0.89. Ivanhoe Mines has a 52 week low of C$2.75 and a 52 week high of C$5.47.

Ivanhoe Mines Company Profile

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. is a mineral exploration and development company. The Company focuses on exploration within the Central African Copperbelt and the Bushveld Complex. It has four segments: the Platreef property, the Kamoa property and joint venture, the Kipushi property and treasury. The segments are engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties in South Africa, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and the restoration of a mine in the DRC, respectively.

