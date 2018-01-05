Brokerages Set Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (BKD) Price Target at $15.30

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:BKD) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.30.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BKD shares. Jefferies Group set a $14.00 target price on shares of Brookdale Senior Living and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Stephens set a $16.00 target price on shares of Brookdale Senior Living and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 12.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the third quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the third quarter worth $122,000. 99.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookdale Senior Living ( NYSE BKD ) traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.68. 1,320,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,481,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,810.00, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.73. Brookdale Senior Living has a 1 year low of $8.78 and a 1 year high of $16.31.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($2.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($1.97). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. Brookdale Senior Living’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living will post -3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Brokerages Set Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (BKD) Price Target at $15.30” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/05/brokerages-set-brookdale-senior-living-inc-bkd-price-target-at-15-30.html.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc operates senior living communities in the United States. The Company operates independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities, and continuing care retirement centers (CCRCs). It operates through five segments: Retirement Centers; Assisted Living; CCRCs-Rental; Brookdale Ancillary Services and Management Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.