Brokerages Set BRF SA (BRFS) Target Price at $15.00

BRF SA (NYSE:BRFS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BRFS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th.

Shares of BRF (NYSE BRFS) traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.10. 2,944,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,829,100. The company has a market cap of $9,830.00, a P/E ratio of -40.33 and a beta of 0.53. BRF has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $15.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRFS. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BRF during the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of BRF during the 2nd quarter worth about $192,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of BRF by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new stake in shares of BRF during the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Virtu KCG Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRF during the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. 7.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRF Company Profile

BRF SA is a multinational Brazilian company that owns a diverse portfolio of products and is a producer of foods. The Company’s segments include Brazil, Latin America (LATAM), Europe, Middle East and North of Africa (MENA), Asia, Africa and Other Segments. These segments include sales of all distribution channels and operations subdivided in to poultry, pork and other, processed, and other sales.

