Brokerages Anticipate RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (RICK) to Announce $0.44 Earnings Per Share

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RICK) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $27.38 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.44 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned RCI Hospitality an industry rank of 189 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RICK. BidaskClub cut RCI Hospitality from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut RCI Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. ValuEngine cut RCI Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of RCI Hospitality in a report on Wednesday, October 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 374.4% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 41,308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 32,600 shares in the last quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 398.0% in the 3rd quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP now owns 77,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 61,692 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality in the 3rd quarter valued at about $338,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 152.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 52,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

RCI Hospitality (RICK) opened at $28.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.05, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. RCI Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $33.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.62%.

