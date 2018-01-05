Brokerages Anticipate Ply Gem Holdings Inc (PGEM) to Announce $0.22 EPS

Analysts expect Ply Gem Holdings Inc (NYSE:PGEM) to post $0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ply Gem’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. Ply Gem posted earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ply Gem will report full year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.18. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.48. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ply Gem.

Ply Gem (NYSE:PGEM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $564.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.96 million. Ply Gem had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 240.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PGEM. BidaskClub raised shares of Ply Gem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Ply Gem in a research note on Monday, October 16th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ply Gem in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ply Gem from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGEM. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ply Gem by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 117,089 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 16,596 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in shares of Ply Gem by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 32,212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Ply Gem by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 191,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Ply Gem by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 27,760 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ply Gem by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 9,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.22% of the company’s stock.

Ply Gem (NYSE:PGEM) traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.60. 68,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.73, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $1,260.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 2.50. Ply Gem has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $20.00.

Ply Gem Company Profile

Ply Gem Holdings, Inc is a manufacturer of exterior building products in North America. The Company operates through two segments: Siding, Fencing, and Stone, and Windows and Doors. In the Siding, Fencing, and Stone segment, its principal products include vinyl siding and skirting, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, cellular PVC trim and moldings, J-channels, wide crown molding, window and door trim, F-channels, H-molds, fascia, undersill trims, outside/inside corner posts, rain removal systems, injection molded designer accents, such as shakes, shingles, scallops, shutters, vents and mounts, vinyl fence, vinyl railing and stone veneer in the United States and Canada.

