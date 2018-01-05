Brokerages Anticipate Archrock Partners LP (APLP) to Post $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Archrock Partners LP (NASDAQ:APLP) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Archrock Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.10. Archrock Partners posted earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Archrock Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Archrock Partners.

Get Archrock Partners alerts:

Archrock Partners (NASDAQ:APLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $140.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.37 million. Archrock Partners had a positive return on equity of 4.32% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on APLP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Archrock Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Archrock Partners in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Archrock Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Archrock Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Archrock Partners in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.50 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.10.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Archrock Partners by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 1,842,984 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,281,000 after buying an additional 715,440 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Archrock Partners by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,027,516 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,050,000 after buying an additional 466,685 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC grew its stake in Archrock Partners by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 1,185,888 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,911,000 after buying an additional 441,090 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Archrock Partners by 139.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 438,489 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after buying an additional 255,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Archrock Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $3,418,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.82% of the company’s stock.

Archrock Partners (APLP) traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $13.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,700. The stock has a market cap of $947.51, a P/E ratio of -51.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.19. Archrock Partners has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $18.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/05/brokerages-anticipate-archrock-partners-lp-aplp-to-post-0-09-earnings-per-share.html.

About Archrock Partners

Archrock Partners, L.P. is engaged in natural gas compression industry in the United States. The Company’s contract operations services include designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing and maintaining equipment to provide natural gas compression services to its customers.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Archrock Partners (APLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.