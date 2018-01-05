Brighthouse Financial (BHF) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Shows

News coverage about Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Brighthouse Financial earned a news impact score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the company an impact score of 48.2141468354696 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

BHF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. FBR & Co restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.43.

Shares of Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ BHF ) traded up $1.14 on Friday, reaching $60.63. 862,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 717,675. Brighthouse Financial has a 1-year low of $52.75 and a 1-year high of $75.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7,200.00 and a P/E ratio of -2.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc is a provider of life insurance and annuity products in the United States. The Company offers a range of products and services, which include variable, fixed, index-linked and income annuities, as well as variable, universal, term and whole life products. These products and services are marketed through various third party retail distribution channels in the United States.

