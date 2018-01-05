Bovis Homes Group’s (BVS) “Add” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Bovis Homes Group (LON:BVS)‘s stock had its “add” rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Friday. They presently have a GBX 1,180 ($15.78) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BVS. Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on Bovis Homes Group from GBX 965 ($12.90) to GBX 1,100 ($14.71) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,334 ($17.84) price objective on shares of Bovis Homes Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bovis Homes Group from GBX 950 ($12.70) to GBX 1,050 ($14.04) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Bovis Homes Group from GBX 833 ($11.14) to GBX 957 ($12.80) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Bovis Homes Group from GBX 785 ($10.50) to GBX 980 ($13.10) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,062.92 ($14.21).

Shares of Bovis Homes Group (LON BVS) opened at GBX 1,185 ($15.84) on Friday. Bovis Homes Group has a 52 week low of GBX 740.50 ($9.90) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,222 ($16.34). The firm has a market capitalization of $1,600.00 and a P/E ratio of 1,500.00.

Bovis Homes Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in designing, building and sale of houses for both private customers and Registered Social Landlords. The Company offers a portfolio of properties, including one bedroom apartments, two bedroom apartments, five bedroom apartments and six bedroom detached family homes.

