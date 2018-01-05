Bojangles (BOJA) Upgraded to Sell by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bojangles (NASDAQ:BOJA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.
BOJA has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet cut Bojangles from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Stephens cut Bojangles from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Cowen cut Bojangles from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 20th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Bojangles in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Group cut Bojangles from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.75.
Bojangles (NASDAQ:BOJA) traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $13.05. The stock had a trading volume of 426,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,900. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $490.24 and a PE ratio of 15.17. Bojangles has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $22.35.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in Bojangles by 33.9% during the second quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 84,913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 21,507 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Bojangles by 191.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 70,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 46,174 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Bojangles by 1,301.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 420,549 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,677,000 after buying an additional 390,547 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bojangles during the third quarter worth $764,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Bojangles by 55.7% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,762 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Bojangles
Bojangles’, Inc is a restaurant operator and franchisor. The Company offers food made from its Southern recipes. The Company’s menu includes its made-from-scratch, buttermilk biscuits baked fresh every 20 minutes; its fresh, never-frozen bone-in fried chicken; its fixin’s; its Bo-Smart menu featuring items, such as salads, grilled chicken sandwiches, roasted chicken bites and fat-free green beans; its freshly baked and delicious sweets menu, and its Legendary Iced Tea.
Receive News & Ratings for Bojangles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bojangles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.