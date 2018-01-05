Bojangles (BOJA) Upgraded to Sell by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bojangles (NASDAQ:BOJA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

BOJA has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet cut Bojangles from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Stephens cut Bojangles from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Cowen cut Bojangles from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 20th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Bojangles in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Group cut Bojangles from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.75.

Get Bojangles alerts:

Bojangles (NASDAQ:BOJA) traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $13.05. The stock had a trading volume of 426,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,900. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $490.24 and a PE ratio of 15.17. Bojangles has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $22.35.

Bojangles (NASDAQ:BOJA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $133.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.88 million. Bojangles had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Bojangles will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in Bojangles by 33.9% during the second quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 84,913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 21,507 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Bojangles by 191.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 70,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 46,174 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Bojangles by 1,301.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 420,549 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,677,000 after buying an additional 390,547 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bojangles during the third quarter worth $764,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Bojangles by 55.7% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,762 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Bojangles (BOJA) Upgraded to Sell by BidaskClub” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/05/bojangles-boja-upgraded-to-sell-by-bidaskclub.html.

About Bojangles

Bojangles’, Inc is a restaurant operator and franchisor. The Company offers food made from its Southern recipes. The Company’s menu includes its made-from-scratch, buttermilk biscuits baked fresh every 20 minutes; its fresh, never-frozen bone-in fried chicken; its fixin’s; its Bo-Smart menu featuring items, such as salads, grilled chicken sandwiches, roasted chicken bites and fat-free green beans; its freshly baked and delicious sweets menu, and its Legendary Iced Tea.

Receive News & Ratings for Bojangles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bojangles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.