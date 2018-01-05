Bojangles (BOJA) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Bojangles (NASDAQ:BOJA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Bojangles, Inc. is engaged in owning and operating restaurants. Bojangles’, Inc. is based in North Carolina. “

BOJA has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Bojangles from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Stephens downgraded Bojangles from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Group lowered Bojangles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Bojangles in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bojangles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bojangles has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Shares of Bojangles ( NASDAQ:BOJA ) traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.05. 426,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $490.24 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17. Bojangles has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $22.35.

Bojangles (NASDAQ:BOJA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $133.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.88 million. Bojangles had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. analysts forecast that Bojangles will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OxFORD Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Bojangles by 27.3% in the third quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP now owns 145,482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 31,167 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Bojangles by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 507,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,846,000 after purchasing an additional 190,369 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Bojangles by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,212 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Bojangles by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 92,341 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 17,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amica Pension Fund Board of Trustees purchased a new stake in Bojangles during the 3rd quarter worth about $785,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Bojangles Company Profile

Bojangles’, Inc is a restaurant operator and franchisor. The Company offers food made from its Southern recipes. The Company’s menu includes its made-from-scratch, buttermilk biscuits baked fresh every 20 minutes; its fresh, never-frozen bone-in fried chicken; its fixin’s; its Bo-Smart menu featuring items, such as salads, grilled chicken sandwiches, roasted chicken bites and fat-free green beans; its freshly baked and delicious sweets menu, and its Legendary Iced Tea.

