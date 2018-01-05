Blue Bird (BLBD) versus Ferrari (RACE) Critical Review

Blue Bird (NASDAQ: BLBD) and Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Blue Bird alerts:

94.8% of Blue Bird shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.9% of Ferrari shares are held by institutional investors. 16.7% of Blue Bird shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Blue Bird and Ferrari’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Bird $990.60 million 0.46 $28.80 million $0.61 30.90 Ferrari $3.44 billion 6.16 $441.27 million N/A N/A

Ferrari has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Bird.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Blue Bird and Ferrari, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Bird 0 0 2 0 3.00 Ferrari 1 4 4 0 2.33

Blue Bird currently has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.71%. Ferrari has a consensus target price of $113.20, indicating a potential upside of 0.95%. Given Blue Bird’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Blue Bird is more favorable than Ferrari.

Dividends

Ferrari pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Blue Bird does not pay a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Bird and Ferrari’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Bird 2.91% -24.21% 9.52% Ferrari 15.06% 106.38% 13.30%

Summary

Ferrari beats Blue Bird on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and aftermarket parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses, as well as Sigma, a bus for public transportation. The company sells its products through a network of dealers, as well as directly to fleet operators, the United States government, and state governments. It also distributes aftermarket parts of various makes. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Fort Valley, Georgia.

About Ferrari

Ferrari NV, known as New Business Netherlands NV, is an Italy-based company, incorporated in the Netherlands, that is engaged in designing, manufacturing and selling sports cars under the Ferrari brand. Its products include nine sports car models, including seven sports cars: 458 Italia, 488 GTB, 458 Spider, 488 Spider, F12 Berlinetta, 458 Speciale and 458 Speciale A; as well as two grand tourer (GT) cars: California T and FF. In addition, the Company produces a limited edition supercar, LaFerrari, and limited series and one-off cars. It licenses its Ferrari brand to various produces and retailers of goods. The Company divides its regional markets in EMEA (Europe, the Middle East, India and Africa), Americas, Greater China and Rest of APAC (Asia-Pacific region, excluding Greater China). The Company is active in over 60 markets worldwide through a network of 182 authorized dealers operating 204 points of sale. The Company operates as a subsidiary of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV.

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Bird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Bird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.