Black Knight (BKI) Now Covered by Compass Point

Equities research analysts at Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.76% from the stock’s previous close.

BKI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Knight Equity upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Knight presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Shares of Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) traded up $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.95. 1,095,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 960,867. The stock has a market cap of $7,028.88, a P/E ratio of 72.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Black Knight has a 52 week low of $34.00 and a 52 week high of $47.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Black Knight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,572,000. Finally, Elk Creek Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Black Knight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,080,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.29% of the company’s stock.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated technology, workflow automation, and data and analytics to the mortgage and real estate industries. The Company’s segments include Technology, and Data and Analytics. The Company’s Technology segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination and settlement services.

