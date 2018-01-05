BioScrip (BIOS) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioScrip (NASDAQ:BIOS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BIOS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BioScrip from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of BioScrip in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioScrip from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. BioScrip has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.63.

Shares of BioScrip (NASDAQ BIOS) traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.96. 520,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,267. The company has a market capitalization of $369.80, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.11, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.60. BioScrip has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $3.39.

BioScrip (NASDAQ:BIOS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $198.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.91 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. equities research analysts predict that BioScrip will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel E. Greenleaf acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.03 per share, for a total transaction of $30,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,930. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIOS. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in BioScrip by 1.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 114,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in BioScrip by 0.5% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 490,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in BioScrip by 9.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 99,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 8,914 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in BioScrip by 9.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 10,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in BioScrip by 41.4% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 50,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 14,867 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

About BioScrip

BioScrip, Inc is engaged in providing infusion solutions. The Company partners with physicians, hospital systems, skilled nursing facilities, healthcare payors and pharmaceutical manufacturers to provide patients access to post-acute care services. The Company operates through Infusion Services segment.

