Biglari Holdings Inc (BH) Director Sardar Biglari Acquires 1,490 Shares

Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH) Director Sardar Biglari acquired 1,490 shares of Biglari stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $418.72 per share, for a total transaction of $623,892.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Sardar Biglari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 4th, Sardar Biglari acquired 3,256 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $418.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,147.60.

On Friday, December 28th, Sardar Biglari acquired 638 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $418.78 per share, for a total transaction of $267,181.64.

On Friday, December 29th, Sardar Biglari acquired 1,333 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $418.87 per share, for a total transaction of $558,353.71.

On Friday, December 22nd, Sardar Biglari acquired 918 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $419.16 per share, for a total transaction of $384,788.88.

On Wednesday, December 27th, Sardar Biglari acquired 3,493 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $419.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,463,881.37.

On Wednesday, December 20th, Sardar Biglari acquired 1,296 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $418.97 per share, for a total transaction of $542,985.12.

On Monday, December 18th, Sardar Biglari bought 2,320 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $412.85 per share, with a total value of $957,812.00.

On Friday, December 15th, Sardar Biglari bought 1,666 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $414.01 per share, with a total value of $689,740.66.

On Monday, December 11th, Sardar Biglari bought 1,666 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $377.29 per share, with a total value of $628,565.14.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Sardar Biglari bought 4,998 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $385.30 per share, with a total value of $1,925,729.40.

Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH) traded down $2.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $415.32. 3,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $858.72, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.37. Biglari Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $290.05 and a 52 week high of $484.70.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Biglari from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BH. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biglari during the second quarter valued at $42,364,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biglari by 10.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,958 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,357,000 after purchasing an additional 9,812 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biglari during the third quarter valued at $2,021,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Biglari in the second quarter valued at about $1,922,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Biglari by 18.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426 shares in the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biglari Company Profile

Biglari Holdings Inc is a holding company owning subsidiaries engaged in various business activities, including media, property and casualty insurance, and restaurants The Company’s segments include Restaurant Operations, First Guard, Maxim, Other and Corporate. The Company’s restaurant operations’ activities are conducted through approximately two restaurant concepts operated by subsidiaries Steak n Shake Inc (Steak n Shake) and Western Sizzlin Corporation (Western).

