BidaskClub Downgrades Mercantile Bank (MBWM) to Strong Sell

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MBWM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. DA Davidson cut shares of Mercantile Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Mercantile Bank in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Mercantile Bank and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.25.

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

Shares of Mercantile Bank (MBWM) opened at $35.26 on Friday. Mercantile Bank has a one year low of $28.92 and a one year high of $38.08. The company has a market cap of $577.54, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $33.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.20 million. equities analysts forecast that Mercantile Bank will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mercantile Bank news, Director Thomas R. Sullivan sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.29, for a total transaction of $216,282.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,980.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas R. Sullivan sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $182,780.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,815.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,739 shares of company stock valued at $796,835. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 919,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,094,000 after buying an additional 21,408 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 7.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 681,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,449,000 after purchasing an additional 45,330 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 1.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 681,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,445,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 1.4% in the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 320,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,035,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 6.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 305,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,629,000 after purchasing an additional 19,017 shares in the last quarter. 54.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/05/bidaskclub-downgrades-mercantile-bank-mbwm-to-strong-sell.html.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company owns the Mercantile Bank of Michigan (the Bank). The Bank is a state banking company. The Bank provides commercial banking services primarily to small- to medium-sized businesses and retail banking services. The Bank makes secured and unsecured commercial, construction, mortgage and consumer loans, and accepts checking, savings and time deposits.

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.