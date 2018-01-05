Barnwell Industries (BRN) Rating Increased to C+ at TheStreet

Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN BRN) traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,200. Barnwell Industries has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $2.70. The stock has a market cap of $17.22, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.41.

Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.37 million during the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 38.36%.

Barnwell Industries, Inc is engaged in various lines of business, such as acquiring, developing, producing and selling oil and natural gas in Canada; investing in land interests in Hawaii; drilling wells, and installing and repairing water pumping systems in Hawaii, and developing homes for sale in Hawaii.

