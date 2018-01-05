Bank of America Begins Coverage on Nutrien (NTR)

Equities research analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set an “underperform” rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.75.
Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) opened at $55.55 on Friday. Nutrien has a 52-week low of $51.81 and a 52-week high of $55.90.
