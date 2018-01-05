BAE Systems plc (LON:BA)’s share price fell 0% on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 595 to GBX 555. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. BAE Systems traded as low as GBX 566.80 ($7.58) and last traded at GBX 572 ($7.65). 6,734,870 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 7,110,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 572 ($7.65).

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BA. Berenberg Bank cut BAE Systems to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 700 ($9.36) to GBX 600 ($8.02) in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 670 ($8.96) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 720 ($9.63) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “conviction-buy” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($10.03) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.36) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Monday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BAE Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 647.08 ($8.65).

The firm has a market capitalization of $18,220.00 and a PE ratio of 1,733.33.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “BAE Systems (BA) Trading Down 0% on Analyst Downgrade” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/05/bae-systems-ba-trading-down-0-on-analyst-downgrade.html.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc is a defense, aerospace and security company. The Company operates through five segments. The Electronic Systems segment consists of the Company’s United States and United Kingdom-based electronics activities. The Cyber & Intelligence segment consists of its United States-based Intelligence & Security business and United Kingdom-based Applied Intelligence business, and covers the Company’s cyber, secure government, and commercial and financial security activities.

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.