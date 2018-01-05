BAE Systems (BA) Trading Down 0% on Analyst Downgrade

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA)’s share price fell 0% on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 595 to GBX 555. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. BAE Systems traded as low as GBX 566.80 ($7.58) and last traded at GBX 572 ($7.65). 6,734,870 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 7,110,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 572 ($7.65).
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BA. Berenberg Bank cut BAE Systems to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 700 ($9.36) to GBX 600 ($8.02) in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 670 ($8.96) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 720 ($9.63) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “conviction-buy” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($10.03) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.36) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Monday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BAE Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 647.08 ($8.65).
The firm has a market capitalization of $18,220.00 and a PE ratio of 1,733.33.
BAE Systems Company Profile
BAE Systems plc is a defense, aerospace and security company. The Company operates through five segments. The Electronic Systems segment consists of the Company’s United States and United Kingdom-based electronics activities. The Cyber & Intelligence segment consists of its United States-based Intelligence & Security business and United Kingdom-based Applied Intelligence business, and covers the Company’s cyber, secure government, and commercial and financial security activities.
