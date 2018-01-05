B. Riley Reiterates $23.00 Price Target for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA)

B. Riley set a $23.00 price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s Q4 2017 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.36 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NSA. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. FBR & Co set a $23.00 target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. SunTrust Banks restated a hold rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Jefferies Group set a $31.00 target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.53. 818,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,767. The company has a market capitalization of $1,310.00 and a PE ratio of 139.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $21.17 and a fifty-two week high of $28.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 589.47%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 39,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Symphony Asset Management LLC now owns 18,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 10,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is an integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company is focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self-storage properties located within various metropolitan statistical areas (MSAs) across the United States. The Company’s operating partnership subsidiary is NSA OP, LP.

