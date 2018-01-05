Axis Capital (AXS) Earns Media Sentiment Score of 0.13

News headlines about Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Axis Capital earned a news impact score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the insurance provider an impact score of 47.0358545156689 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AXS shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on Axis Capital from $73.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered Axis Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axis Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Axis Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Buckingham Research started coverage on Axis Capital in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.45.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) opened at $49.89 on Friday. Axis Capital has a twelve month low of $48.16 and a twelve month high of $71.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,097.24, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The insurance provider reported ($5.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($5.34) by ($0.01). Axis Capital had a negative return on equity of 2.59% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. analysts expect that Axis Capital will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Axis Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Axis Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -50.98%.

In related news, EVP Conrad D. Brooks sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total transaction of $392,325.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,272.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited is a holding company. The Company provides a range of specialty (re)insurance, through subsidiaries and branch networks- based in Bermuda, the United States, Canada, Europe and Singapore. Its business consists of two global underwriting platforms: AXIS Insurance and AXIS Re.

