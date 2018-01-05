AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (AVB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $201.40.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVB. UBS Group raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $209.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Sunday, September 24th.

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 25,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.84, for a total value of $4,625,414.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leo S. Horey III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.89, for a total transaction of $363,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,660 shares of company stock valued at $5,628,669 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amica Retiree Medical Trust purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter valued at about $132,000. WFG Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 24.9% in the second quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter valued at about $239,000. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities (AVB) traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $174.26. 678,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,625. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $24,550.65, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.35. AvalonBay Communities has a 12-month low of $169.50 and a 12-month high of $199.52.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $550.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.69 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 41.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. equities analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 88.75%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the development, redevelopment, acquisition, ownership and operation of multifamily communities primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California.

