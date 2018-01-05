athenahealth (ATHN) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of athenahealth (NASDAQ:ATHN) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a neutral rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on athenahealth from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $184.00 target price on shares of athenahealth in a research report on Friday, October 20th. KeyCorp reiterated a buy rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of athenahealth in a research note on Sunday, September 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of athenahealth from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, First Analysis upgraded shares of athenahealth from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $143.43.

Shares of athenahealth (NASDAQ ATHN) traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $135.10. 316,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,233. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. athenahealth has a 1 year low of $95.01 and a 1 year high of $158.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5,370.00, a PE ratio of 175.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.58.

athenahealth (NASDAQ:ATHN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The health services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $304.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.52 million. athenahealth had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that athenahealth will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jonathan Bush sold 30,000 shares of athenahealth stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.80, for a total transaction of $4,044,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,244,783.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradford Kyle Armbrester sold 1,000 shares of athenahealth stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.56, for a total value of $128,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,700 shares of company stock valued at $9,375,172 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in athenahealth by 6.2% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 170,978 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $24,031,000 after acquiring an additional 9,960 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in athenahealth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of athenahealth by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 7,868 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of athenahealth by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,358 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of athenahealth by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,345 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter.

About athenahealth

athenahealth, Inc provides network-based medical record, revenue cycle, patient engagement, care coordination and population health services. The Company also offers Epocrates and other point-of-care mobile applications. The Company delivers majority of its service offerings through a single instance of cloud-based software, athenaNet.

