Aqua America Inc (WTR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.80.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Aqua America in a research report on Sunday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Aqua America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Aqua America in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Hilliard Lyons raised Aqua America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Aqua America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Shares of Aqua America (NYSE WTR) traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $37.71. The company had a trading volume of 986,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,275. Aqua America has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $39.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6,700.00, a PE ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43. Aqua America had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 29.38%. The firm had revenue of $215.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Aqua America will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Aqua America news, VP David Smeltzer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total value of $363,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,595,994.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired 108,500 shares of company stock worth $14,175 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crow Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aqua America during the third quarter valued at $556,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Aqua America by 23.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Aqua America by 1.3% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 397,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aqua America by 1.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 538,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,872,000 after purchasing an additional 6,437 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aqua America by 30.9% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares during the period. 51.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aqua America

Aqua America, Inc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in providing water or wastewater services concentrated in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Texas, Illinois, North Carolina, New Jersey, Indiana and Virginia. The Company is the holding company for its primary subsidiary, Aqua Pennsylvania, Inc Its market-based activities are conducted through Aqua Resources, Inc (Aqua Resources) and Aqua Infrastructure, LLC (Aqua Infrastructure).

