Aon plc Class A (AON) Holdings Lifted by Abner Herrman & Brock LLC

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aon plc Class A (NYSE:AON) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Aon plc Class A were worth $4,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AON. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aon plc Class A during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Aon plc Class A during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Aon plc Class A by 110.2% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aon plc Class A during the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Finally, BB&T Investment Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Aon plc Class A by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Investment Services Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aon plc Class A (NYSE AON) traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $136.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,333. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Aon plc Class A has a one year low of $109.82 and a one year high of $152.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $33,840.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04.

Aon plc Class A (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.01. Aon plc Class A had a return on equity of 32.71% and a net margin of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Aon plc Class A will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aon plc Class A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Aon plc Class A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of Aon plc Class A in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Aon plc Class A in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Aon plc Class A from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.08.

In other Aon plc Class A news, SVP Laurel G. Meissner sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.20, for a total value of $564,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,736.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Zern sold 17,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.79, for a total value of $2,471,487.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,871,484.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,680 shares of company stock worth $5,903,887 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aon plc Class A Profile

Aon plc (Aon) is a global provider of risk management services, insurance and reinsurance brokerage, and human resource consulting and outsourcing, delivering distinctive client value via risk management and workforce productivity solutions. The Company operates in two segments: Risk Solutions and Human Resource (HR) Solutions.

