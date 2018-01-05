Analyzing Fair Isaac (FICO) and Advent Software (ADVS)

Fair Isaac (NYSE: FICO) and Advent Software (NASDAQ:ADVS) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Fair Isaac and Advent Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fair Isaac 13.76% 30.03% 10.29% Advent Software 4.92% N/A 4.74%

This table compares Fair Isaac and Advent Software’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fair Isaac $932.17 million 4.99 $128.25 million $3.97 39.09 Advent Software N/A N/A N/A $0.82 53.95

Fair Isaac has higher revenue and earnings than Advent Software. Fair Isaac is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Advent Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Fair Isaac has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advent Software has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Fair Isaac pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.0%. Advent Software does not pay a dividend. Fair Isaac pays out 0.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.2% of Fair Isaac shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Fair Isaac shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Fair Isaac and Advent Software, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fair Isaac 0 1 1 0 2.50 Advent Software 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fair Isaac currently has a consensus target price of $155.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.12%. Given Fair Isaac’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Fair Isaac is more favorable than Advent Software.

Summary

Fair Isaac beats Advent Software on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) is a provider of analytic, software and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate and connect decisions. The Company operates through three segments: Applications, Scores and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes pre-configured decision management applications designed for a specific type of business problem or process, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections and insurance claims management. The Scores segment includes business-to-business scoring solutions and services, business-to-consumer scoring solutions and services, including myFICO solutions for consumers. The Decision Management Software segment consists of analytic and decision management software tools that clients can use to create their own custom decision management applications, its new FICO Decision Management Suite, as well as associated professional services.

Advent Software Company Profile

Advent Software, Inc. (Advent) is a provider of software products and services. The Company offers software products and services for automating and integrating data and work flows across the investment management organization, as well as between the investment management organization and external parties. The Company is engaged in the development and marketing of software products, software-as-a-service, hosting services, data interfaces, and related maintenance and services that automate, integrate and support investment management organizations around the world. The Company has a cloud platform, Advent Direct, and a portfolio management platform, Geneva. The Company’s products include Advent Portfolio Exchange, Black Diamond, Axys, Moxy, Advent Rules Manager, Tamale RMS, Syncova calculation solutions, Tradex and Advent General Ledger Exchange. It also offers Data and Data Integration Services, Maintenance and Support Services, Professional Services and an Alliance Program.

