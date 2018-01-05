Analysts Set Oaktree Capital Group LLC (OAK) PT at $49.50

Shares of Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.50.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Oaktree Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oaktree Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Oaktree Capital Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp acquired 28,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.63 per share, for a total transaction of $248,544.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Organics L.P. Oaktree acquired 3,055,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $22,915,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 4,498,182 shares of company stock valued at $44,373,324 in the last 90 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. bought a new stake in Oaktree Capital Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Oaktree Capital Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Oaktree Capital Group by 698.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,545 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Oaktree Capital Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Oaktree Capital Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oaktree Capital Group (NYSE:OAK) traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.80. The stock had a trading volume of 157,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,374. Oaktree Capital Group has a 52 week low of $39.70 and a 52 week high of $48.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6,850.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.58.

Oaktree Capital Group (NYSE:OAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Oaktree Capital Group had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 19.04%. The company had revenue of $304.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Oaktree Capital Group’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Oaktree Capital Group will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (Oaktree) is an investment manager specializing in alternative investments. The Company operates through investment management segment, which consists of the investment management services that the Company provides to its clients. The Company manages investments in a range of strategies within approximately six asset classes, which include corporate debt, convertible securities, distressed debt, control investing, real estate and listed equities.

