Analysts Set Kona Grill Inc (KONA) PT at $6.17

Kona Grill Inc (NASDAQ:KONA) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.17.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KONA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kona Grill from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Kona Grill from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kona Grill from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st.
Kona Grill (NASDAQ:KONA) traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.80. The stock had a trading volume of 68,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,475. Kona Grill has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $12.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $18.37, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.19.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kona Grill stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kona Grill Inc (NASDAQ:KONA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 42,991 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.43% of Kona Grill at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.21% of the company’s stock.
About Kona Grill
Kona Grill, Inc owns and operates upscale casual dining restaurants under the name Kona Grill. The Company owns and operates approximately 40 restaurants in 20 states throughout the United States and Puerto Rico. Its high-volume upscale casual restaurants feature a global menu of contemporary American favorites and sushi.
Receive News & Ratings for Kona Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kona Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.