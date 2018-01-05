Analysts Set Kona Grill Inc (KONA) PT at $6.17

Kona Grill Inc (NASDAQ:KONA) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.17.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KONA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kona Grill from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Kona Grill from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kona Grill from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st.

Get Kona Grill alerts:

Kona Grill (NASDAQ:KONA) traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.80. The stock had a trading volume of 68,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,475. Kona Grill has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $12.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $18.37, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.19.

Kona Grill (NASDAQ:KONA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.11). Kona Grill had a negative net margin of 15.32% and a negative return on equity of 55.38%. The company had revenue of $44.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kona Grill stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kona Grill Inc (NASDAQ:KONA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 42,991 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.43% of Kona Grill at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/05/analysts-set-kona-grill-inc-kona-pt-at-6-17.html.

About Kona Grill

Kona Grill, Inc owns and operates upscale casual dining restaurants under the name Kona Grill. The Company owns and operates approximately 40 restaurants in 20 states throughout the United States and Puerto Rico. Its high-volume upscale casual restaurants feature a global menu of contemporary American favorites and sushi.

Receive News & Ratings for Kona Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kona Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.