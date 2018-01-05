Analysts Set Great Plains Energy Incorporated (GXP) Price Target at $31.67

Shares of Great Plains Energy Incorporated (NYSE:GXP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

GXP has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Great Plains Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Great Plains Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $35.00 price target on Great Plains Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Plains Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Great Plains Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th.

Great Plains Energy (NYSE:GXP) traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,349,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,850. The company has a market cap of $6,700.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.47. Great Plains Energy has a twelve month low of $26.72 and a twelve month high of $34.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Great Plains Energy (NYSE:GXP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $857.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.72 million. Great Plains Energy had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 3.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. research analysts expect that Great Plains Energy will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Great Plains Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 578.95%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its position in Great Plains Energy by 237.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 6,159,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $185,952,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336,097 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Great Plains Energy by 90.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,745,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,070,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150,082 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Great Plains Energy during the second quarter valued at $116,876,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd lifted its position in Great Plains Energy by 1,464.8% during the third quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 1,246,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Great Plains Energy by 84.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,065,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,577,000 after purchasing an additional 943,296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Great Plains Energy Company Profile

Great Plains Energy Incorporated (Great Plains Energy) is a utility holding company. The Company operates through electric utility segment. The Company’s subsidiaries with operations include Kansas City Power & Light Company (KCP&L) and KCP&L Greater Missouri Operations Company (GMO). KCP&L is an integrated, regulated electric utility that provides electricity to customers primarily in the states of Missouri and Kansas.

