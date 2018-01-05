Analysts Set Aqua Metals Inc (AQMS) PT at $29.50

Shares of Aqua Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AQMS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Aqua Metals in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aqua Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aqua Metals in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,460,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,331,000 after purchasing an additional 145,480 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,253,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,589,000 after purchasing an additional 171,305 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 895,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,241,000 after purchasing an additional 236,420 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 630,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,912,000 after purchasing an additional 115,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG raised its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 470,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aqua Metals ( NASDAQ AQMS ) traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.18. 166,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,375. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.26 and a P/E ratio of -1.70. Aqua Metals has a 1-year low of $1.84 and a 1-year high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 4.01.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.65 million. sell-side analysts expect that Aqua Metals will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aqua Metals Company Profile

Aqua Metals, Inc is engaged in the business of recycling lead through a process that the Company developed and named AquaRefining. The Company’s AquaRefining process focuses on providing for the recycling of lead acid batteries (LABs) and the production of lead. AquaRefining uses bio-degradable aqueous solvent and an ambient temperature electro-chemical process to produce lead.

