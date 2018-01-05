Analysts Issue Forecasts for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc -‘s FY2022 Earnings (JAZZ)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – (NASDAQ:JAZZ) – Stock analysts at Leerink Swann issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday. Leerink Swann analyst A. Fadia anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $21.94 per share for the year. Leerink Swann currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on JAZZ. FBR & Co started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target (down from $175.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.68.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( JAZZ ) traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $135.59. The company had a trading volume of 379,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,200. The stock has a market capitalization of $8,200.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.97. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $112.52 and a 52-week high of $163.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 736 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,431 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Intl Fcstone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Iain Mcgill sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.42, for a total transaction of $1,067,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,786,859.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick G. Enright sold 352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total value of $46,882.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,804.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,552 shares of company stock worth $2,399,643 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company focusing on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products to meet unmet medical needs in neurology and psychiatry. As of December 31, 2009, the Company markets two products: Xyrem (sodium oxybate) for the treatment of both cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy; and Luvox CR (fluvoxamine maleate) for the treatment of both obsessive compulsive disorder and social anxiety disorder.

