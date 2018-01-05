Analysts Expect Lakeland Industries, Inc. (LAKE) to Announce $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lakeland Industries’ earnings. Lakeland Industries reported earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Industries will report full-year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.90 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lakeland Industries.

Get Lakeland Industries alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LAKE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lakeland Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lakeland Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th.

Shares of Lakeland Industries ( LAKE ) opened at $14.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $116.47, a PE ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of -0.13. Lakeland Industries has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $17.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 6.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in Lakeland Industries by 4,456.5% during the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 9,113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 8,913 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lakeland Industries during the second quarter worth about $164,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Lakeland Industries during the third quarter worth about $209,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Lakeland Industries during the third quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lakeland Industries during the third quarter worth about $343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/05/analysts-expect-lakeland-industries-inc-lake-to-announce-0-19-earnings-per-share.html.

About Lakeland Industries

Lakeland Industries, Inc (Lakeland) manufactures and sells a line of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market. The Company’s product categories include limited use/disposable protective clothing; high-end chemical protective suits; firefighting, flame resistant personal protective equipment (FR PPE) and heat protective apparel; reusable woven garments; high visibility clothing, and glove and sleeves.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lakeland Industries (LAKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.