Analysts Anticipate OneMain Holdings Inc (OMF) to Post $1.05 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) to report earnings per share of $1.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for OneMain’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.05 and the lowest is $1.03. OneMain reported earnings of $0.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OneMain will report full year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.53. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.94 to $4.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for OneMain.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $808.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.50 million. OneMain had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OMF. Compass Point downgraded OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on OneMain from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America set a $35.00 target price on OneMain and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.31.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) traded up $7.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,834,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,374,133. OneMain has a 12 month low of $21.56 and a 12 month high of $34.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,605.70, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.72.

In other OneMain news, Director Wesley R. Edens sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $26,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 7,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $188,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,500,000 shares of company stock valued at $474,250,000. Insiders own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of OneMain by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneMain in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneMain in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of OneMain by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of OneMain in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a financial services holding company. The Company is a consumer finance company, which is engaged in providing personal loan products; credit and non-credit insurance, and service loans owned by it and service or subservice loans owned by third-parties. The Company’s segments include Consumer and Insurance; Acquisitions and Servicing; Real Estate, and Other.

