Amkor Technology (AMKR) Trading Up 6.4%

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) was up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.02 and last traded at $10.95. Approximately 1,954,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 1,208,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.29.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMKR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $2,600.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 2.62.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 6.41%. Amkor Technology’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. research analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 19,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 127,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 83,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 68,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.38% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Amkor Technology (AMKR) Trading Up 6.4%” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/05/amkor-technology-amkr-trading-up-6-4.html.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc is a provider of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. The Company’s packaging and test services are designed to meet application and chip specific requirements, including the type of interconnect technology; size, thickness and electrical, and mechanical and thermal performance.

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.