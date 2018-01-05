American Financial Group (AFG) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.24

Media coverage about American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. American Financial Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the insurance provider an impact score of 45.6519279773825 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern’s analysis:

Shares of American Financial Group (NYSE AFG) traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.19. The company had a trading volume of 109,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,175. American Financial Group has a 52-week low of $85.57 and a 52-week high of $109.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $9,435.99, a PE ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.21. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that American Financial Group will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.97%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AFG. Zacks Investment Research cut American Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Buckingham Research began coverage on American Financial Group in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock.

In other American Financial Group news, CEO Carl H. Lindner III sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.71, for a total transaction of $15,706,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Virginia Drosos sold 1,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $149,853.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,223.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 201,438 shares of company stock worth $21,166,854. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc (AFG) is a holding company engaged primarily in property and casualty insurance businesses. The Company, through Great American Insurance Group, focuses on commercial products for businesses, and is engaged in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets.

