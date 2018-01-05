America First Multifamily Investors (ATAX) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of America First Multifamily Investors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.38.

Shares of America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ ATAX) traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.17. 124,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,467. The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $372.06, a P/E ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 0.43. America First Multifamily Investors has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $6.25.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.04 million. America First Multifamily Investors had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 30.73%. analysts predict that America First Multifamily Investors will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. America First Multifamily Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 172.41%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATAX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in America First Multifamily Investors by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 66,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in America First Multifamily Investors by 1.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in America First Multifamily Investors by 4.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 202,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 8,201 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in America First Multifamily Investors by 1.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 319,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in America First Multifamily Investors during the third quarter valued at about $113,000. 6.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

America First Multifamily Investors Company Profile

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. is engaged in acquiring, holding, selling and dealing with a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds, which have been issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing (collectively Residential Properties) and commercial properties.

