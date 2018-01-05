Alliant Energy (LNT) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Shows

Press coverage about Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) has been trending somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Alliant Energy earned a news impact score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the utilities provider an impact score of 45.8486680014903 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Alliant Energy (NYSE LNT) traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,665,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,025. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $9,490.00, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.47. Alliant Energy has a one year low of $36.56 and a one year high of $45.55.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $907.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 13.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LNT. Bank of America began coverage on Alliant Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alliant Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.17.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company. The Company’s segments include Utility and Non-regulated, Parent and Other. The Utility segment includes the operations of Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL) and Wisconsin Power and Light Company (WPL), which serve retail customers in Iowa and Wisconsin.

