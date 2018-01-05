Air Liquide SA (AIQUY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Air Liquide SA (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Air Liquide from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Air Liquide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Group raised shares of Air Liquide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th.

Shares of Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.95. 60,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Air Liquide has a 1 year low of $19.31 and a 1 year high of $25.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Air Liquide by 71.3% during the third quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 17,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 7,102 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Air Liquide by 52.9% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 93,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 32,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Air Liquide by 16.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,159,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,947,000 after acquiring an additional 163,542 shares in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Liquide Company Profile

L’Air Liquide SA (Air Liquide) is a France-based company engaged in providing gases, technologies and services for industry and health with a presence in over 80 countries. The Company’s segments include Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies. The Gas & Services activity is organized into four geographic regions: Europe, Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East and Africa.

