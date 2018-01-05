Accenture Plc (ACN) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $7.22 Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Accenture in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Foresi expects that the information technology services provider will earn $7.22 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

ACN has been the topic of several other reports. Pivotal Research set a $180.00 target price on Accenture and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $149.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Accenture from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Accenture from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Saturday, December 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price objective on Accenture and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.11.

Accenture ( NYSE ACN ) traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $157.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,600,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,980,000. The company has a market cap of $101,080.00, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture has a one year low of $112.31 and a one year high of $158.44.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The information technology services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 9.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 2.6% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 122,475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Whitnell & Co. increased its holdings in Accenture by 5.1% in the second quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 13,274 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates increased its holdings in Accenture by 1.0% in the second quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 173,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,429,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in Accenture by 12.9% in the second quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,752 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture by 6.5% in the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 37,854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Pierre Nanterme sold 34,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.94, for a total value of $5,235,442.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 262,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,145,220.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel T. London sold 3,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $432,334.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,974,802.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,929 shares of company stock valued at $11,707,163 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/05/accenture-plc-acn-to-post-fy2019-earnings-of-7-22-per-share-cantor-fitzgerald-forecasts.html.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc is a professional services company serving clients in various industries and in geographic regions, including North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The Company provides management and technology consulting services. Its segments include Communications, Media and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products, and Resources.

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.