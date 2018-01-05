A. O. Smith (AOS) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media stories about A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. A. O. Smith earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the industrial products company an impact score of 46.2638348339685 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.40.

Shares of A. O. Smith ( AOS ) traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.99. 619,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 749,775. A. O. Smith has a one year low of $46.44 and a one year high of $63.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $10,830.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business had revenue of $749.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that A. O. Smith will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,053 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter R. Martineau sold 22,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.33, for a total transaction of $1,321,101.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,936.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,156 shares of company stock valued at $6,092,537. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation operates through two segments: North America and Rest of World. The Company’s Rest of World segment primarily consists of China, Europe and India. Both segments manufacture and market comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas, gas tankless and electric water heaters, as well as water treatment products.

