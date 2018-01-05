$915.73 Million in Sales Expected for Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (CPS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (NYSE:CPS) will post sales of $915.73 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cooper-Standard’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $932.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $902.88 million. Cooper-Standard reported sales of $875.43 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cooper-Standard will report full-year sales of $915.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.58 billion to $3.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.72 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.67 billion to $3.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cooper-Standard.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $869.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.14 million. Cooper-Standard had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Cooper-Standard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cooper-Standard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cooper-Standard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 16th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper-Standard in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Cooper-Standard from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cooper-Standard currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.17.

Shares of Cooper-Standard (CPS) traded up $4.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $127.67. The company had a trading volume of 111,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,133. The company has a market cap of $2,280.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.75. Cooper-Standard has a twelve month low of $95.33 and a twelve month high of $128.52.

In other news, insider Sharon Wenzl sold 585 shares of Cooper-Standard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total value of $73,698.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,680.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Song Min Lee sold 4,000 shares of Cooper-Standard stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $476,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,447,397. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,450 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,484. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPS. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,701 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 801,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $80,869,000 after buying an additional 43,200 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,672 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the period. 96.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cooper-Standard Company Profile

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc is a holding company. The Company designs, manufactures and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer and anti-vibration systems for use in passenger vehicles and light trucks manufactured by global original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The Company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and South America.

