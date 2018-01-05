34,300 Shares in Ball Co. (BLL) Acquired by QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd

QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 34,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Ball by 5,297.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at $182,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Ball Co. (NYSE BLL) opened at $38.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $13,487.64, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.96. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $35.65 and a 12 month high of $43.24.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Ball had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

In other Ball news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 5,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total value of $224,844.06. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 408,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,640,293.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 5,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $235,146.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 407,973 shares in the company, valued at $16,845,205.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,563 shares of company stock worth $511,320 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BLL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Monday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ball from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Ball in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

About Ball

Ball Corporation is a supplier of metal packaging to the beverage, food, personal care and household products industries. The Company’s packaging products are produced for a range of end uses and are manufactured in facilities around the world. Its segments include beverage packaging, North and Central America; beverage packaging, South America; beverage packaging, Europe; food and aerosol packaging; aerospace, and other.

